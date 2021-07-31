CAA issues new travel advisory for domestic passengers

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday issued a new travel advisory for all passengers boarding domestic flights, ARY News reported.

Director Air Transport of the CAA, Irfan Sabir, issued a notification in this connection.

According to a notification, the CAA has declared the COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for passengers travelling through domestic flights from August 01 (today).

“In continuation to the steps being undertaken to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Pakistan, it has been decided by the Competent Authority that with effect from August 1, 2021, no Pakistani passenger of 18 years of age and above, will be allowed to undertake domestic air travel within Pakistan without proof of Covid-19 vaccination,” read the notification.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on July 17 directed all employees to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31.

Circulation was also issued by Director General Civil Aviation Authority (DGCCA).