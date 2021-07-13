CAA notifies about seating capacity restrictions in int’l inbound flights

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a notification regarding the seating capacity restrictions in international inbound flights, ARY News reported on Monday.

The latest notification read that the aircraft seating capacity restrictions will be effective from July 16 for all international inbound flights to Pakistan in order to harmonise the passengers influx moving through the country’s airports with available health protocols.

The aviation authority allowed up to 80 per cent seating capacity in wide-bodied aircraft and 90 per cent seating capacity in narrow-bodied aircraft.

All airlines have been directed to strictly following the new orders.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) notified about increasing international flight operation up to 50 per cent from July 15.

CAA’s air transport department through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) allowed the foreign airlines to increase flights.

“In view of the recent improvement in Covid-19 situation in various parts of the world, the Government of Pakistan has increased the international flight operation up to 50 per cent. This increase in flight schedule will be implemented W.E.F from July 15,” read the notification.