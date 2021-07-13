Pakistan ramps up international flight operation to 50pc from 20pc

ISLAMABAD: Following the nod of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday notified to increase international flight operation up to 50 per cent, ARY News reported.

CAA’s air transport department through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has allowed the foreign airlines to increase flights up to 50 per cent from July 15.

“In view of the recent improvement in Covid-19 situation in various parts of the world, the Government of Pakistan has increased the international flight operation up to 50 per cent. This increase in flight schedule will be implemented W.E.F from July 15,” read the notification.

On May 02, the CAA had reduced international flights in the country up to 20 percent in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Read: PIA ANNOUNCES CHARTERED FLIGHTS FOR PARIS, LONDON AHEAD OF EID

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in view of a significant drop in daily cases of COVID-19 in the world, has granted permission to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to increase the number of international flight operations up to 50 per cent.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced chartered flights to and from London and Paris ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to details, the airline will operate a London-Islamabad flight on July 16 and an Islamabad-London flight on July 18.