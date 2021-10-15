CAA orders probe into aircraft tyre burst incident

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has ordered an investigation into yesterday’s aircraft tyre burst incident at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, ARY News reported, quoting informed sources.

The aircraft accident and investigation board has launched a probe into the incident, the sources said.

The board will examine the aircraft whose tyres burst before take-off and the runway where the incident happened, they added.

Lahore airport’s main runway was temporarily closed after a private courier company’s cargo plane suffered a tyre burst on Thursday night, leading to flight delays and cancellations.

The incident occurred at 7:30 pm when four tyres of the aircraft exploded during take-off.

After the incident, rescue vehicles rushed to the runway to move the aircraft away from Lahore’s only functional runway. The runway, according to sources, remained closed for seven hours.

