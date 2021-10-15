Flights operation resumed at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The flights’ operation has been restored at Lahore airport, after hours of disruption when a private courier company’s cargo plane suffered a tyre burst on Thursday night.

The main runway of the airport was restored around 3 in the night, said the Lahore airport authorities and added that now the suspended flights’ operation has been restored.

The incident of tyre burst occurred at 7:30 pm when four tyres of a foreign company cargo aircraft exploded during take-off at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport.

After the incident, the rescue vehicles rushed to the runway to move the aircraft away from Lahore’s only functional runway.

Read more: REPAIR WORKS ON LAHORE AIRPORT’S SECONDARY RUNWAY TO START JULY

The incident had also resulted in flights delay and the cancellation of several domestic flights, causing difficulties for the commuters.

Private airline flight 406 from Karachi to Lahore was diverted to Islamabad airport while the departure of flight PIA flight PK-305 of PIA from Lahore to Karachi has also been delayed.

According to the airport administration, the closure of the runway affected the schedule of more flights.

