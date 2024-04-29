32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

CAA surpasses ICAO 2023 goals with big margin

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: In a remarkable feat of achievement, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Karachi has surpassed the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) 2023 goals, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the CAA has surged ahead of the ICAO 2023 goals by an impressive margin and is currently on track to meet the ICAO 2030 benchmark.

The audit, conducted by the ICAO for six days at HQ CAA and later four days at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, focused on various critical aspects of aviation security, FIA immigration procedures, passport issuance mechanism, airport security protocols, passenger screening procedures, entry control mechanisms, cargo handling procedures, perimeter security, and overall aviation auditing processes.

READ: Britain institute provides training to Pakistan’s airport staff

Pakistan’s ability to meet the ICAO 2023 goals and surpass them demonstrates its unwavering commitment to enhancing aviation security standards.

The ten-day audit conducted by the ICAO in February aimed to strengthen global aviation security standards through continuous monitoring and rigorous audits.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.