CAA surpasses ICAO 2023 goals with big margin

KARACHI: In a remarkable feat of achievement, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Karachi has surpassed the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) 2023 goals, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the CAA has surged ahead of the ICAO 2023 goals by an impressive margin and is currently on track to meet the ICAO 2030 benchmark.

The audit, conducted by the ICAO for six days at HQ CAA and later four days at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, focused on various critical aspects of aviation security, FIA immigration procedures, passport issuance mechanism, airport security protocols, passenger screening procedures, entry control mechanisms, cargo handling procedures, perimeter security, and overall aviation auditing processes.

Pakistan’s ability to meet the ICAO 2023 goals and surpass them demonstrates its unwavering commitment to enhancing aviation security standards.

The ten-day audit conducted by the ICAO in February aimed to strengthen global aviation security standards through continuous monitoring and rigorous audits.