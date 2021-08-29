CAA allows UN delegation to travel to Islamabad from category C country

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday allowed a United Nations (UN) delegation from Bangkok to land at Islamabad airport, easing travel restrictions on inbound passengers from countries in the third (C) category, ARY NEWS reported.

The notification in this regard has been issued by the deputy director of air transport of the CAA.

After the ease in travel restriction, a five-member UN delegation will reach Islamabad from Bangkok today. “They will undergo a mandatory PCR test on their arrival, besides also being quarantined for seven to 10 days,” the CAA said while emphasizing that the delegation would fulfill the mandatory COVID protocols.

It further said that the delegation comprising of citizens from the United States, Britain, Germany, Sweden and Thailand would also undergo a rapid antigen COVID test at the airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has revised its international travel list and removed 11 countries including India from Category C on August 14.

Pakistan has lifted travel restrictions on incoming passengers from 11 countries including India, Argentina, Bhutan, Maldives and Brazil. However, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, South Africa, Nepal are among 11 countries that are still listed in Category C.

According to the aviation authority, Pakistani citizens will be allowed to travel back home from Category C countries, however, they will have to undergo COVID-19 tests 72 hours prior to the departure.

The new travel advisory will be effective up to August 31, added the CAA spokesperson.