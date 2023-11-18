CAA upgrades Turbat International Airport

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has upgraded Turbat International Airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Civil Aviation Authority, Airbus 320 and Boeing 737 can now land at the Turbat International Airport.

Before the upgrade, only ATR and other small aircraft used to land on the Turbat airport. Sources revealed that foreign airlines are likely to start their flight operation at the Turbat International Airport.

In April, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) closed Turbat Airport for night flights for a period of five months due to repair work.

Earlier, in a significant development, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday decided to construct a ‘state-of-the-art’ air traffic control (ATC) tower at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

During a board meeting convened in Karachi, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) approved crucial decisions geared towards improving airport infrastructure and safety measures.

The authority has decided to construct a world-class Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and a Rescue Fire Fighting (RFF) complex at Jinnah International Airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that in order to divide the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a nine-member committee was established.

The committee will be responsible to transfer the current assets and funds to these two organizations as well as oversee the transfer of employees, records, offices, and furniture. Additionally, the committee will have the authority to distribute machinery, vehicles, and funds.