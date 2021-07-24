CAA makes vaccination certificate mandatory for domestic air travel

ISLAMABAD: Following the NCOC’s decision, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has declared the COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for travelling through domestic flights from August 01, ARY News reported.

Director Air Transport of the CAA, Irfan Sabir, issued a notification in this connection.

“In continuation to the steps being undertaken to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Pakistan, it has been decided by the Competent Authority that with effect from August 1, 2021, no Pakistani passenger of 18 years of age and above, will be allowed to undertake domestic air travel within Pakistan without proof of Covid-19 vaccination,” read the notification.

Earlier in the day, the NCOC which is overseeing Pakistan’s response to COVID-19 has asked citizens to get vaccinated by July 31 to avoid any inconvenience. “The citizens should get a COVID vaccine certificate after the vaccination process,” the body said in a message from its Twitter handle.

Those who would be exempted from the COVID vaccination certificate, according to the NCOC, included travelers boarding abroad flights, foreign nationals, and those avoiding vaccination owing to a reaction in the body.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on July 17 directed all employees to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31.

Circulation was also issued by Director General Civil Aviation Authority (DGCCA).