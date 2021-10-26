CAA warns 6 Pakistani airlines against negligence on Covid SOPs

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has Tuesday dispatched warning letters six airlines for apparently not adhering to Covid SOPs devised by the United Arab Emirates, ARY News reported.

The warning letter cites reservations raised by the UAE’s CAA on the conduct of these airlines, and it is issued to them by Director Flight Standard.

In the letter, the airlines are directed to ensure 100 per cent compliance to the Covid SOPs laid out by their authority in the UAE-bound flights in particular.

PIA board to decide induction of new aircrafts

Separately from the national aviation sector, a meeting of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Board of Directors would be held on October 27 (Wednesday) in Karachi.

According to details, the meeting will discuss the purchase of new aircrafts and the current financial situation of the national flag carrier.

The Board of Directors meeting was earlier scheduled for October 25 but postponed due to the non-availability of BOD members.

PIA has also informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and SECP about the new schedule of the board of directors meeting.

