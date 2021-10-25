PIA board to decide induction of new aircrafts

KARACHI: The meeting of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Board of Directors will be held on October 27 (Wednesday) in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the meeting will discuss the purchase of new aircrafts and the current financial situation of the national flag carrier.

The Board of Directors meeting was earlier scheduled for October 25 but postponed due to non-availability of BOD members.

PIA has also informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and SECP about the new schedule of the board of directors meeting.

On October 23, another Airbus A320 aircraft acquired by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on dry lease landed at Islamabad International Airport.

The aircraft arrived in the capital from France’s Perpignan city via Egypt. The national flag carrier acquired two Airbus A320 aircraft on a six-year dry lease to upgrade its fleet. The first of the two arrived last month.

After the addition of the aircraft, the number of Airbus A320 in the airline’s fleet will rise to 11. This is the third plane inducted into the PIA fleet under the incumbent administration.

PIA will acquire more narrow-body fuel-efficient planes under its business revival plan.

