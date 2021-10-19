PIA cargo loader hits boarding bridge at Peshawar airport

KARACHI: A cargo high loader of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has hit the boarding bridge at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport after the operator lost control of the vehicle, ARY News reported on

The alleged negligence of the ground service’s vehicle operator has caused damages to the emergency exit of the boarding bridge at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport after a cargo high loader of PIA hit the area.

The spokesperson to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said in a statement that the PIA cargo loader was returning from an aircraft when the operator lost control of the vehicle.

The airport administration said that the cargo loader operator was arrested by the vigilance and seized his official identity card. The PIA administration has also taken notice of the incident and ordered an investigation.

READ: PIA AIRCRAFT GROUNDED AFTER HITTING BAGGAGE TRACTOR AT ISLAMABAD AIRPORT

Earlier in the month, the main runway of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport was closed for hours after a private courier company’s cargo plane suffered a tyre burst, leading to flight delays and cancellations.

The incident had occurred on October 15 when four tyres of a foreign company cargo aircraft exploded during take-off at the Lahore airport.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had ordered an investigation into the aircraft tyre burst incident at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. The aircraft accident and investigation board had launched a probe into the incident.

The board will examine the aircraft whose tyres burst before take-off and the runway where the incident happened.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!