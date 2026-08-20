Cabinet approves Defence Forces Act 2026

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Thursday approved the draft Defence Forces Act 2026 and amendments to the National Command Authority Act 2010 following constitutional changes introduced through the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, approved the Defence Forces Act 2026, which seeks to provide the necessary legal and administrative framework concerning the office of the Chief of Defence Forces and the Chief of Defence Forces Headquarters.

Following the cabinet’s approval, the draft Defence Forces Act 2026 will be presented before parliament for consideration and approval during its ongoing session, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the National Command Authority Act 2010, which were deemed necessary following the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

The amended draft of the National Command Authority Act 2010 will also be presented before parliament for approval.

PPP agrees to support key government bill in National Assembly

The development comes a day after the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) decided to support the government on key legislation, with an important government bill expected to be presented in the National Assembly soon, sources told ARY News.

According to sources, the PPP has assured the government of its support for one important bill.

Sources said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met President Asif Ali Zardari. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur also attended the meeting, according to PPP sources.

The meeting discussed in detail various points related to the important government bill, PPP sources said.

Sources said Naqvi briefed President Zardari on the proposed legislation and requested his support for the important bill.