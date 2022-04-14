Cabinet formation: Deadlock persists between PPP, PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Despite multiple meetings between PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the new coalition set up has yet to reach understanding over the formation of federal cabinet, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PML-N and PPP held talks on late Wednesday over the formation of federal cabinet after ousting the PTI government.

PML-N delegation was represented by Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah while from PPP Yousaf Raza Gillani, Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar held talks with the largest party in the current coalition, they added.

Sources said that PML-N once again insisted PPP joining Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led federal cabinet. The PPP delegation suggested giving its ministries in a new coalition set up to other allies including MQM-P BNP and BAP.

It emerged earlier that the federal cabinet under consideration will likely to have 12 ministers from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and seven ministers from Pakistan People’s Party.

Moreover, JUI-F will likely to be given four ministries, MQM two ministries, while BNP-Mengal, ANP, Jamhoori Watan Party and Balochistan Awami Party will also be given cabinet portfolios.

Moreover, the name of PML-N Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has been under consideration for the Leader of the House in the Senate.

PM Shahbaz Sharif held meetings with the leaders of allied parties and thanked for his nomination for the office of the prime minister and supporting him in the election.

Shehbaz Sharif called on PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi, Shahzain Bugti, Aslam Bhootani and other leaders of the allied parties.

