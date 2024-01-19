Cabinet praises armed forces for ‘professional response’ to Iran

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has lauded the high professionalism with which the Armed Forces responded to breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran’s “unprovoked airspace violation”, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Federal Cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, was apprised of the details of the attack, as well as Pakistan’s response.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed the Caretaker Federal Cabinet about the situation arising from the Iranian attack on Pakistan on 16 January, 2024.

Addressing the federal cabinet, the Prime Minister affirmed that Pakistan is a law abiding and peace loving country and it sought friendly and cooperative relations with all countries, particularly its neighbors.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries that have historically enjoyed fraternal and cooperative relations marked by respect and affection.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that it is in the interest of both countries to take steps to restore the relationship to what it was prior to 16th January, 2024.

The prime minister said that, in this regard, Pakistan would welcome and reciprocate all positive measures from the Iranian side.

Pak-Iran ties

Pakistan struck terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, less than 48 hours after Iran violated its airspace.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing, “hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF)” were struck in an intelligence-based operation codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’.

“The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others,” it added.

Pakistan Armed Forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism, ISPR added.

Meanwhile, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that nine people were killed in the attack targeting a village in the city of Saravan, with Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi saying all the dead “were foreign nationals”.

On Tuesday, Iran launched attacks in Pakistan targeting – according to Irani regime – bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, prompting strong condemnation from Islamabad and downgrading of diplomatic ties.