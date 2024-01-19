Pakistan, Iran FMs make second contact amid standoff

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Ministers (FM) of Pakistan and Iran on Friday made second telephonic contact amid cross-border intrusions and heightened regional tension, ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation with Iran’s counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, FM Jalil Jilani expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work with Iran on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

“He [FM Jilani] underscored the need for closer cooperation on security issues,” the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani said that Islamabad had no interest in escalating tensions with neighbouring Iran. He made these remarks during a telephonic conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye Hakan Fidan.

In a post on X, the Foreign Office said that the two discussed ongoing developments between Pakistan and Iran. FM Jilani shared Pakistan’s perspective and the recent happenings.

“Pakistan’s Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar was aimed at terrorist camps inside Iran,” he said.

Pakistan struck terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, less than 48 hours after Iran violated its airspace.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing, “hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF)” were struck in an intelligence-based operation codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’.

“The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others,” it added.

Pakistan Armed Forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism, ISPR added.

Meanwhile, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that nine people were killed in the attack targeting a village in the city of Saravan, with Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi saying all the dead “were foreign nationals”.

On Tuesday, Iran launched attacks in Pakistan targeting – according to Irani regime – bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, prompting strong condemnation from Islamabad and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

Pakistan recalls ambassador

Following Iran’s violation of Pakistani airspace, the Foreign Office (FO) said Islamabad has announced to expel Iranian ambassador while recalling its envoy from Tehran.

“Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch said in a post.

“Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being.

“Last night’s unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

“We have conveyed this message to the Iranian Government. We have also informed them that. We have also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days,” the spokesperson said in a statement.