Fed cabinet recommend strict action against culprits behind Sialkot tragedy

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet members have recommended to take strict action against the culprits behind the Sialkot incident, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the session of the federal cabinet today to review the overall political and economic situation of the country.

The federal cabinet members got a briefing on the Sialkot incident in which a Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Diyawadana at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road was brutally tortured and murdered by the workers and later he was burnt to death.

The cabinet members have strongly condemned the Sialkot incident and said that such incidents became the reason to give a bad name to the country. They recommended to take strict action against the culprits behind the tragic incident.

READ: KEY SUSPECT IN MURDER OF PRIYANTHA KUMARA IN SIALKOT FACTORY ARRESTED

During today’s session, the federal cabinet reviewed a 17-point agenda including allowing aerial or land routes to the third country for the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Sources told ARY News that the federal cabinet deferred the matters related to granting a third country to send humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan using land or aerial routes of Pakistan.

It was learnt that the cabinet approved the appointment of chief executive officers (CEOs) of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO).

Moreover, the federal cabinet also approved the hike of dealers’ margin on petrol.

