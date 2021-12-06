Key suspect in murder of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot factory arrested

LAHORE: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a prime suspect in the murder of a Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot after foiling multiple bids from police to arrest him, ARY NEWS reported.

The police claimed that the suspect identified as Imtiaz aka Billi has been arrested after he was allegedly found involved in torturing Priyantha Diyawadana and desecrating his body.

Police carried out multiple raids to arrest him, however, every time he was able to dodge the authorities and change his location ahead of the raid, they said.

پولیس نے انتہائی مطلوب ملزم امتیاز عرف بلی کو بھی گرفتار کر لیا ہے سری لنکن شہری پر تشدد کرنے اور نعش کی بے حرمتی کرنے میں شامل تھا ملزم کی گرفتاری کے لیے متعدد مقامات پر چھاپے مارے مگر وہ ہر بار اپنا ٹھکانہ تبدیل کرلیتا,ملزم کو راولپنڈی جانے والی بس سے گرفتار کیا گیا#Sialkot https://t.co/pePiN586xQ pic.twitter.com/nYXuwq3fld — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 6, 2021



The Punjab police spokesman while sharing details of Imtiaz aka Billi’s arrest said that he was arrested from a Rawalpindi-bound bus.

Previously, Punjab police announced the arrest of six ‘prime suspects’ in Sialkot tragedy with the assistance of CCTV footage and mobile calls data during the past 12 hours.

The Punjab police spokesperson said that the accused were seen in the CCTV footage while torturing the Sri Lankan manager. Some of the accused were holding batons while others were also torturing the slain foreigner, the spokesperson added.

“The suspects were hiding in their friends and relatives’ homes due to fears of getting arrested. 19 out of 124 arrested persons are turned out to be prime suspects.”

Police said that those persons who were involved in torture and incitement are being spotted.