Sialkot tragedy: Six more ‘prime suspects’ nabbed by Punjab police

LAHORE: Punjab police arrested six ‘prime suspects’ in Sialkot tragedy with the assistance of CCTV footage and mobile calls data during the past 12 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Punjab police spokesperson said that the accused were seen in the CCTV footage while torturing the Sri Lankan manager. Some of the accused were holding batons while others were also torturing the slain foreigner, the spokesperson added.

“The suspects were hiding in their friends and relatives’ homes due to fears of getting arrested. 19 out of 124 arrested persons are turned out to be prime suspects.”

Police said that those persons who were involved in torture and incitement are being spotted.

پنجاب پولیس نےCCTV فوٹیج اور موبائل کالز ڈیٹا سے گزشتہ 12گھنٹے میں مزید 6 مرکزی کرداروں کا تعین کرکے گرفتار کرلیا ہے۔ملزمان اپنے دوستوں اور رشتے داروں کے گھروں میں چھپے ہوئے تھےابتک کی تحقیقات کے مطابق124 زیرحراست افراد میں سے 19 ملزمان کا مرکزی کرادر سامنے آیا ہے@UsmanAKBuzdar https://t.co/lWuxBzmXVb — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 5, 2021

Following the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the provincial police department intensified crackdowns for arresting the culprits behind the horrific incident of torturing, killing a Sri Lanka manager of a garment factory, Priyantha Diyawadana, in Sialkot.

Usman Buzdar directed police to conduct the investigation on a scientific basis. Punjab chief minister and inspector general (IG) are personally monitoring the investigation, whereas, prosecutor secretary was tasked to pursue the case.

Sialkot tragedy

The tragic incident had taken place at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where a foreign factory manager was brutally tortured by the workers with sticks.

This was not it, the enraged people had shown no mercy and set the severely injured foreign manager on fire, as a result of which he was burnt to death.

After the incident, the factory employees had vandalized properties outside the factory and also damaged the vehicles.

