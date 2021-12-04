Video shows Sialkot factory manager tried to save Priyantha Diyawadana

SIALKOT: A man was spotted in a video trying to save the Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana single-handedly at the Sialkot factory before a mob overpowered him and tortured him to death, ARY NEWS reported.

The man identified as the production manager of the Sialkot factory, Malik Adnan, could be seen covering the ill-fated Sri Lankan manager of the factory as the mob tried to overpower him.

Priyantha Diyawadana could be seen in the video trying to hide behind Malik Adnan who could be seen asking protesters to spare the foreign manager.

The reports say that the production manager tried to rescue him from the enraged workers for more than half an hour before he was dragged by the crowd and tortured to death. In a further inhumane act, his body was later torched by the protesters.

Sialkot Incident

It emerged that Malik Adnan was serving in the factory for the past 15 years, more than the Sri Lankan manager who was hired in 2012.

The tragic incident took place at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where a foreign factory manager was brutally tortured by the workers with sticks.

This was not it, the enraged people showed no mercy and set the severely injured foreign manager on fire, as a result of which he was burnt to death.

After the incident, the factory employees vandalized properties outside the factory and also damaged the vehicles.

