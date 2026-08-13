CAF chief calls for FIFA vote on Infantino’s future

Under pressure FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s fate should be decided by the organisation’s 211 member associations at next March’s elections, Confederation of African Football (CAF) ​president Patrice Motsepe said.

Infantino, who is seeking re-election, has faced open ‌revolt after three confederations — UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF — attacked his conduct and called for him to quit, opens new tab following his aborted bid to bring private investment into FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

But Motsepe believes it should be up to all FIFA members ​to decide whether Infantino remains president at the organisation’s 77th Congress ⁠in Rabat, Morocco on March 18.

“Elections are taking place next year. We should ​allow that process to continue and let the 211 members decide,” Motsepe told ​Sky News on Wednesday. “If there are candidates who want to stand against him, put up their names. That’s the right thing.

“What I like to focus on is the unity, the ​cooperation. How do we continue to develop and grow football in the midst ​of the challenges we have? We must deal with those challenges, resolve them and move ‌on.”

Motsepe ⁠believes leaders should be open to scrutiny, but says FIFA has processes in place to deal with complaints.

“If I, as a president, behave in a manner that does not reflect due process or governance, I should be subject to interrogation ​and have those ​questions asked of ⁠me,” he said.

“If anyone has got a problem against anybody, whether it’s Gianni or anybody else, follow the FIFA process. ​And if you want to take him out, go ​for elections. ⁠Simple as that.

“Let the 211 member associations decide. The vote will express whether they have confidence in him or not. Everybody is entitled to fair judgement and fair ⁠treatment. ​Everybody should be heard. Due process, governance and ​legality are non-negotiable.”

Motsepe confirmed Infantino still has the support of CAF.

“He’s been loyal to African football. He ​enjoys the support of Africa,” he said.