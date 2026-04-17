Caicedo signs new deal with Chelsea until 2033

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has signed a contract extension until 2033, the Premier League club ​said on Friday.

The Ecuadorean penned an eight-year deal ‌when he joined from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 for a then British record transfer fee of 115 million pounds ($156.27 million).

“I ​believe in this team, this club and I ​know we’re going in the right direction. We’ve ⁠only just begun together,” Caicedo said in a ​statement. “I want to win more trophies with Chelsea and give ​everything for this club and for the fans.

“We have enjoyed some great times together already and my dream is to become ​a Chelsea legend, and I will work as hard ​as possible to make that happen,” he added.

Caicedo initially struggled to ‌replicate ⁠his success with Brighton at Chelsea under then manager Mauricio Pochettino, but Enzo Maresca’s arrival in 2024 marked a turning point.

The Italian deployed Caicedo as a central ​midfielder, tasked with ​shielding the ⁠defence and dictating tempo.

After Chelsea won the Conference League and Club World Cup, Caicedo ​won the west London club’s player of ​the ⁠year and players’ player of the year awards.

Caicedo has become one of Chelsea’s more reliable players, making more than ⁠40 ​appearances in all competitions this season, ​while he has also worn the captain’s armband on occasion.

($1 = 0.7359 ​pounds)