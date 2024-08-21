Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to his viral comment reference in Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted to his viral comment reference in the recently released trailer of Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Siddhant Chaturvedi showered praises on his ‘Gehraiyaan’ co-star Ananya Panday, after the trailer release of her new web series, titled ‘Call Me Bae’, and also responded to his viral nepotism jibe reference in the video.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, the ‘Gully Boy’ star reposted the trailer of Panday’s new show and wrote, “@ananyapanday in your element and how! @collindcunha best wishes to the whole team! Looks super fun!”

“PS: love the last part,” he added, about the closing conversation between lead character Bella Chowdhury and a security guard, which sounded rather similar to one between him and the ‘Student of The Year 2’ debutante, during a roundtable interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

For the unversed, Chaturvedi had said, “The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai,” when Panday dubbed her father Chunky Panday unsuccessful because he has never been on ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Also Read: ‘Call Me Bae’ makers accused of copying ‘2 Broke Girls’

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday-led comedy-drama series, by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime on September 6.

The eight-episodic series, co-written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, and directed by Colin D’Cunha, also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mii Mathur in the ensemble cast.