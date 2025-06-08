Call of Duty 2026 title, campaign setting emerge online

The reported title and a brand new campaign setting for Activision’s Call of Duty 2026 have emerged online.

There have been rumours about Activision’s plans to develop 2025’s Call of Duty as another Black Ops game.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that the next Call of Duty game will be a sequel to 2012’s Black Ops 2 and will be set five years later in 2030.

However, it is the first time the 2026 title has been discussed.

The discussions about the details of the 2026 title began when a leaker claimed that the Korean peninsula would be the setting of Call of Duty 2026, the first time this particular Asian region would be portrayed as the setting for a Call of Duty game.

According to leaker TheGhostOfHope, 2026’s Call of Duty game is titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 사.

“사” is the word for the number 4 in the Korean language, which would make it Modern Warfare 4.

As per the leaker, the game’s campaign would follow the events soon after the end of Modern Warfare 3’s story.

The leaker also claimed that Call of Duty 2026 will feature futuristic weapons and technology, along with the return of the DMZ with its third mode.

It is worth noting here that Activision released Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in October last year.

The title scored the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history in terms of total players, hours played and total matches, as per Microsoft.