Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 teaser trailer confirms new cast

Microsoft’s Activision has announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 as the next planned title in the hit franchise.

This marks the first time in CoD history that two Black Ops games will be released consecutively, following last fall’s Black Ops 6.

Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Black Ops 7 is set in 2035, over 40 years after the events of its predecessor, and will feature a star-studded cast.

Milo Ventimiglia takes on the role of David Mason, a fan-favourite character introduced in Black Ops 2, now redesigned to reflect the actor’s likeness. Kiernan Shipka joins as Emma Kagan, the CEO of an organisation called The Guild, while Black Ops 2 veteran Michael Rooker returns as Mike Harper.

Tyler Bahl, Activision’s head of marketing, praised the casting, saying that Ventimiglia as David Mason felt right for such an iconic character.

“We brought in Kiernan Shipka, which we’re super excited about and is red hot right now… Finally, Michael Rooker is returning, and I think our fans will be excited to see him back,” he said.

According to the official synopsis, “In ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 7,’ Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players the most mind-bending ‘Black Ops’ ever. Developed as the next evolution of ‘Black Ops,’ this is the first-ever consecutive release within the series, set more than 40 years after the events of ‘Black Ops 6.’ The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of ‘Black Ops 2’ and ‘Black Ops 6.’ Wielding cutting-edge technology, David Mason and his team must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.”

Black Ops 7 will include a co-op campaign and the return of round-based zombies, following the structure of Black Ops 6.

Activision will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via Xbox PC, Battle.net, and Steam.