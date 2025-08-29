Call of Duty movie a 'priority' for Paramount: report

Paramount Global is reportedly working to acquire film rights to the Call of Duty game franchise to develop a movie.

The hit first-person shooter franchise kicked off with 2003’s World War II.

In the following years, the franchise expanded, with over 20 games, with the most recent being 2024’s Black Ops 6.

Reports about a Call of Duty movie first began making rounds in 2015, when Activision Blizzard Studios revealed its intentions to develop a cinematic universe.

The developer had reportedly roped in filmmaker Stefano Sollima to direct the film, however, the idea was scrapped for reasons unknown.

A Call of Duty movie might be on cards as Paramount is reportedly eyeing the film rights to the Call of Duty franchise.

According to report by Screen Rant, the project has become a “priority” for Paramount owner David Ellison, and studio co-chiefs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg.

If true, Call of Duty game will be Paramount’s second adaptation of a military-focused game franchise.

In 2022, the studio adapted Halo into a TV show, which received mixed reviews from the audience.

While the opening episode of show became the streamer’s most-watched episode at the time, the show was cancelled after two seasons.

Meanwhile, Black Ops 7 is the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise, and will serve as a direct sequel to 2012’s Black Ops 2.

Activision has scheduled the game for a release on November 14.

The developer has made the game available for pre-order or pre-purchase on Xbox consoles, PlayStation, and PC.