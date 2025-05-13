Call of Duty to ban players for teabagging in Warzone, Black Ops 6?

Amid action against the use of inflammatory language in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6, a rumour suggested that players can also be banned for teabagging.

The rumour began making the rounds on social media after a fake image was shared on X, carrying the stamp of Activision, the developer of Call of Duty.

“Effective immediately: ‘Teabagging’ or ‘Diddying’ is a bannable offense,” the post read.

According to the notice, the decision was made to foster a respectful and all-inclusive gaming experience for all.

Teabagging is the practice of rapid crouching over a downed or an eliminated player, while ‘Diddying’ is the practice of taunting and humiliating player after eliminating them.

Fans were left concerned about the rising restrictions on players in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6.

However, the report about the potential ban for teabagging and diddying is proved to be fake as there has been no official communication from Activision about its revised code of conduct.

The Call of Duty’s Code of Conduct on Activision’s website reveals no policy to ban players for teabagging and diddying in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

“We do not tolerate bullying or harassment, including derogatory comments based on race, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, culture, faith, mental or physical abilities, or country of origin, or the amplification of any person, agenda, or movement that promotes discrimination or violence based on the above,” the Code of Conduct read.

It added, “All members of our community should be treated with dignity and respect. Communication with others, whether using text or voice chat, must be free of offensive or harmful language. Hate speech and discriminatory language are offensive and unacceptable, as is harassment and threatening another player.”