Call of Duty to roll out major feature for Black Ops 6 console players

Following Treyarch’s widespread shutdown of cheating accounts in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the developer has now announced a major feature for console players.

Console players have long been lamenting the presence of cheaters and the advantages PC players enjoyed in the ranked mode of the game.

Activision has now announced an important change in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone for console players.

The upcoming feature, set to appear with the start of the second season on January 28, will allow console players to turn off crossplay.

The feature will allow them to play only against other game console owners, avoiding potential problems with cheaters and other advantages of PC players.

It is worth noting here that players will need at least 50 wins in multiplayer to access the ranked mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Read more: Call of Duty voice actors reportedly quit Black Ops 6

Released on October 25 last year, Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 scored the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history, as per Microsoft Gaming.

The game became the biggest Call of Duty opening weekend in terms of total players, hours played and total matches.

The game is set in an alternate history in 1991 and follows Troy Marshall and Frank Woods as they gather a number of agents to hunt down Pantheon, a mysterious group that has infiltrated the CIA and targeted outsiders as traitors to the US.