Call of Duty: Does Warzone Mobile have cross-progression with PC and console?

Excitement is building as the highly anticipated battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, is set to launch globally on the App Store and Play Store on March 24, 2024.

This release is poised to reshape the landscape of mobile gaming, currently dominated by PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, with Call of Duty Mobile following closely.

The announcement came with a promise of exciting rewards for players post-launch, including coveted items such as the Ghost Condemned operator skin, X12’s Prince of Hell blueprint, and the M4 Archfiend. Additionally, gamers can anticipate the return of classic maps like Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

Call of Duty Fans Must Rejoice They Won’t Be Left Behind

As the game will introduce cross-progression between Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. As stated on the official Call of Duty blog:

“Level up your weapons and XP no matter where you are. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile supports shared progression with the console and PC versions of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare III.”

Read more: Call of Duty 2024 is reportedly a new Black Ops

This groundbreaking feature ensures that players can seamlessly transition between mobile, console, and PC gaming without losing progress or having to make substantial additional purchases.

Warzone Mobile’s Initial Reception and Potential Impact

While the game has already been launched in selected regions, initial user reviews are praising its user-friendly interface. The mobile version stands out for its straightforward menu design, a departure from the sometimes overwhelming options found in its console counterparts.

It’s important to acknowledge the inherent differences between mobile and console/PC gaming experiences.

The latter offers richer graphics and attention to detail, given the superior hardware capabilities. Nevertheless, the gap is closing, and the mobile gaming sector is steadily attracting a global user base. Technological advancements, particularly in areas like cloud computing, are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the ongoing success of mobile gaming.