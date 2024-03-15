Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile official trailer launched

Activision has just dropped a new official trailer of ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ as the countdown began worldwide for next week on March 21.

The mobile battle royale is bringing the iconic Verdansk and Rebirth Island maps from Warzone to iOS and Android. Up to 120 players can squad up for massive battles on Verdansk, while Rebirth caps out at 48 combatants. Multiplayer modes like Domination and Kill Confirmed are also included.

Activision says that the upcoming title has already amassed over 50 million pre-registrations already. The graphics are a step up from the existing ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ too based on the new trailer footage.

Activision confirmed that ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ isn’t going anywhere after Warzone Mobile launches. New content will continue rolling out for both mobile games throughout 2024 and beyond.

The announcement came with a promise of exciting rewards for players post-launch, including coveted items such as the Ghost Condemned operator skin, X12’s Prince of Hell blueprint, and the M4 Archfiend. Additionally, gamers can anticipate the return of classic maps like Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

Call of Duty Fans Must Rejoice They Won’t Be Left Behind

As the game will introduce cross-progression between Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. As stated on the official Call of Duty blog:

“Level up your weapons and XP no matter where you are. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile supports shared progression with the console and PC versions of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare III.”

This groundbreaking feature ensures that players can seamlessly transition between mobile, console, and PC gaming without losing progress or having to make substantial additional purchases.