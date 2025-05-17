Activision shares disappointing update on Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Activision has announced its plans to delist Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile from Google Play and App Store as it has not met the studio’s expectations.

The mobile version of the game is set to be taken down from the App Store and Google Play on Sunday, May 18, as per Activision.

According to the developer, the game, which was launched on March 21, 2024, did not meet expectations.

In a post shared on X, the company acknowledged the shortfall, stating the game has not met the expectations of mobile-first players.

“We deeply appreciate your dedication and passion for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Going forward, we will be streamlining the scope of the game. This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors and while we’re proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in an authentic way, it unfortunately has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences,” Activision stated in the post.

The developer also revealed that it will not deliver new seasonal content and gameplay updates to the Warzone Mobile.

“Effective immediately, players will no longer be able to purchase Call of Duty Points or Black Cell using real currency in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Sunday, May 18, 2025 will be the last day the game can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple’s App Store and social features across both mobile platforms will be retired,” Activision said.

However, players who have the game installed before Monday, May 19, 2025, will still have access to the game with continued cross-progression of shared inventories using existing content.