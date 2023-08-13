Cambridge A-level results spark outrage

ISLAMABAD: Cambridge International Examination A-level results have sparked outrage among Pakistani students, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Cambridge exam was suspended due to violence on May 9 and 12 in Pakistan. However, Cambridge has given average marks on the papers instead of rescheduling them.

The announcement of the results has enraged students across Pakistan as only few students were able to get A and B grades.

The students have also announced to peacefully protest in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore against the Cambridge injustice.

The enraged students took to social media and demanded to reschedule the exam so that they can attempt their paper and get grades based on their performance.

Earlier, the decision to cancel exams was made after evaluating the situation in the country carefully, keeping in mind their duty of care to ensure the safety of the candidates, their parents and staff members in the event of any unforeseen incident, said the statement.

Addressing the Cambridge students, Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan at Cambridge University Press said: “Cancelling the exams on 10, 11 and 12 May has been a difficult decision for the British Council. Your safety and well-being come first, and that’s why this decision was taken.

“Our team is continuously monitoring the situation, and we will keep you updated as we have more information. We are completely committed to providing a safe and secure environment for you to sit for your exams.”