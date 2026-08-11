Cambridge announces AS, A, O-level results for June 2026 exams

ISLAMABAD: Cambridge International has announced the results of the June 2026 examination series in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Cambridge, more than 100,000 students from more than 850 schools across Pakistan participated in the June examination series, which included Cambridge International AS & A Level, O Level and IGCSE examinations.

Physics, Mathematics, Business, Chemistry and Computer Science were among the most popular subjects among Pakistani students.

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Globally, Cambridge has released the AS & A Level results for around 368,000 students. Results for Cambridge IGCSE and O Level examinations will be announced on August 18, with results being issued to approximately 315,000 students worldwide.

Cambridge said that 98% of applications from its A Level students received offers from UK universities in 2025.

The institution said Cambridge International AS & A Level qualifications are recognised by universities worldwide and that the programmes prepare students for higher education as well as future career opportunities.

Read more: Matriculation results 2026 announced

Earlier,

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the results of the annual matriculation examinations.

According to the results, a total of 282,308 candidates appeared in this year’s examinations, out of which 182,186 students were declared successful.

The overall pass percentage stood at 64.53%, while 100,122 students were declared unsuccessful in the annual examinations.

Amina Mahboob secured the top position overall by obtaining an impressive 1,192 marks out of 1,200. Muhammad Qasim claimed the second position with 1,191 marks, while Azwa Javed secured third place after scoring 1,190 marks.

BISE Lahore prepares the overall merit list by combining students’ performances in both SSC Part 1 and SSC Part 2 examinations. This method ensures that the final rankings represent students’ academic performance throughout their two-year matriculation journey.