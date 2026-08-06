LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the results of the annual matriculation examinations.

According to the results, a total of 282,308 candidates appeared in this year’s examinations, out of which 182,186 students were declared successful.

The overall pass percentage stood at 64.53%, while 100,122 students were declared unsuccessful in the annual examinations.

Amina Mahboob secured the top position overall by obtaining an impressive 1,192 marks out of 1,200. Muhammad Qasim claimed the second position with 1,191 marks, while Azwa Javed secured third place after scoring 1,190 marks.

BISE Lahore prepares the overall merit list by combining students’ performances in both SSC Part 1 and SSC Part 2 examinations. This method ensures that the final rankings represent students’ academic performance throughout their two-year matriculation journey.

Read more: Find your 2026 matric results here

The announced list features the leading students from various categories, including overall merit, Science and Humanities groups, as well as separate rankings for male and female candidates. Details provided for each position holder include the student’s roll number, name, educational institution, and total marks achieved out of 1,200.

The official position holders’ list is available in PDF format and can be accessed free of charge. Students, parents, and educational institutions can download the document to review and celebrate the accomplishments of the top achievers in the 2026 SSC examinations.