The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of the 2026 Class 10 annual examinations.

The announcement brings an end to the wait for thousands of students from Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, other parts of Pakistan, and overseas, who appeared in the Federal Board’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations.

Class 10 top performers

According to the announced results, Ali Murtaza of PAEC Model College for Boys, Chashma, Mianwali District, secured first place with 1,092 marks.

Three students shared second place after each scoring 1,089 marks:

Read more: Karachi Matric board results 2026 announced: significant jump in A-1 grades

Sawera Shamsheer of Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-8/4

Khadija Mehboob of Fauji Foundation College for Girls, New Lalazar, Rawalpindi Cantonment

Mah Noor Fatima of Siddique Public School and College (Girls), Sixth Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi

Third place was jointly secured by Muntaha Fakhar of Sir Syed High School, Campus-IV, Gadwal, Wah

Cantonment, and Maheen Afzal of Army Public School and College (FWO), Kobe Lines, Rawalpindi. Both students scored 1,087 marks.

How to check the FBISE class 10 results

Students can access their results using either of the following methods: