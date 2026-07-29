Find your 2026 matric results here
- By Sheeraz Soomro -
- Jul 29, 2026
The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of the 2026 Class 10 annual examinations.
The announcement brings an end to the wait for thousands of students from Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, other parts of Pakistan, and overseas, who appeared in the Federal Board’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations.
Class 10 top performers
According to the announced results, Ali Murtaza of PAEC Model College for Boys, Chashma, Mianwali District, secured first place with 1,092 marks.
Three students shared second place after each scoring 1,089 marks:
Read more: Karachi Matric board results 2026 announced: significant jump in A-1 grades
Sawera Shamsheer of Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-8/4
Khadija Mehboob of Fauji Foundation College for Girls, New Lalazar, Rawalpindi Cantonment
Mah Noor Fatima of Siddique Public School and College (Girls), Sixth Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
Third place was jointly secured by Muntaha Fakhar of Sir Syed High School, Campus-IV, Gadwal, Wah
Cantonment, and Maheen Afzal of Army Public School and College (FWO), Kobe Lines, Rawalpindi. Both students scored 1,087 marks.
How to check the FBISE class 10 results
Students can access their results using either of the following methods:
- Visit the official FBISE website.
- Open the SSC Results 2026 section.
- Enter your roll number and the required details.
- Submit the information to view your result.
- Download or print your result card for future reference.
- Students can also check their results by sending an SMS from their mobile phone.
- Type FB [Roll Number] and send it to 5050 to receive your result by text message.