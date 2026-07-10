KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Friday announced the Matric Science Group results, revealing an overall success rate of 80.87% with 141,868 candidates successfully clearing the examinations, ARY News reported.

Muhammad Azlan Syed clinched the first position by securing 1,040 marks, while Reja Kamran bagged the second position with 1,034 marks. Ayesha Adnan secured the third position with 1,033 marks.

Out of the 141,868 successful candidates, 35,529 students achieved an A-1 grade, 51,022 students secured an A grade, 34,910 students obtained a B grade, and 17,153 students passed with a C grade. On the other hand, as many as 29,655 students failed to clear the examinations.

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Additionally, a substantial increase was witnessed in the number of students passing with an A-1 grade. This year, 35,529 candidates achieved the top grade compared to last year’s 30,154, marking an increase of over 5,000 A-1 graders.

A total of 175,200 students appeared for the Matric Science Group examinations this year.