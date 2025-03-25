Camila Cabello’s latest announcement will have fans screaming

Fifth Harmony’s, Camila Cabello is gearing up for her first solo shows in Australia, much to the excitement of her fans Down Under.

The 28-year-old pop sensation, who first gained fame as part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, will perform in Sydney and Melbourne this August. These concerts are part of Camila Cabello’s Yours, C World Tour, which will kick off in Spain this June.

The Havana hitmaker will start her Australian leg of the tour with a performance at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on August 27.

Camila Cabello will then head to Sydney for a gig at the Hordern Pavilion on August 30. Camila is touring in support of her latest album C, XOXO, which was released last June.

Taking to Instagram, Camila excitedly shared the news with her Australian fans and even mentioned some of her favourite Aussie treats. She joked that she couldn’t wait to try some “cold milk” and “Tim Tams” during her stay.

She also signed off her post with a fun message: “See you this summer,” not realising that her shows will actually take place during the middle of Australia’s winter.

Tickets for Camila Cabello’s Australian concerts will be available for advanced sales from March 27, with regular tickets going on sale from April 2.

In her Instagram post, Camila Cabello shared a stunning black-and-white photo of herself, looking sexy and glamorous in sheer tights while lying on a couch. She also included the handwritten dates of her Australian shows, signing off with “Yours C.”

This will be Camila Cabello’s first solo performance in Australia in a decade, having previously toured with Fifth Harmony when she was just 15.

Since leaving the group, she has gone on to release four successful solo albums, including her debut Camila (2018), Romance (2019), Familia (2022), and her most recent album C, XOXO. Fans are surely eager to see Camila Cabello shine as a solo artist in Australia this winter!