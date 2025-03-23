Taylor Swift returns to Instagram with Selena Gomez post

US pop star Taylor Swift returned to Instagram after a 100-day hiatus as she praised Selena Gomez’s latest album.

Taylor took to Instagram Stories to show support for her longtime friend Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s new album ‘I Said I Love You First.’

“[Selena Gomez] & [Benny Blanco] I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD,” Swift wrote as she shared a link to the album.

The latest album is Gomez’s first major musical release since her 2020 album ‘Rare.’

Taylor Swift’s post for her longtime friend comes after several fans expressed frustration with other artists for not showing support.

Before the US pop star’s endorsement, a popular Gomez fan account wrote on X, “No celebrity supporting Selena Gomez’s new album except Becky G. Not Even Taylor Swift.”

Meanwhile, others lashed out at Gomez’s label Interscope Records for allegedly falling short of properly promoting the project.

“[Interscope Records] must really love losing money by not promoting one of their biggest artists,” a fan wrote on X.

Spotify, however, posted a teaser in the form of a sitdown between Blanco and Gomez ahead of the release.

“We’d get up in the morning and have a conversation. But our conversation was never led going, ‘What are we going to write in the album?’” Selena Gomez said.

“I was constantly just writing whatever you said wherever we were,” Blanco added.

Last month, Taylor Swift was named Global Recording Artist of the Year for 2024 by the IFPI, the fifth time she won the honour from the organisation that represents the recorded music industry.

The megastar’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ record also topped four IFPI charts – global album, global vinyl album, global streaming album and global album sales, the IFPI said in a statement on February 19.