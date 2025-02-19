Taylor Swift wins recording artist of the year crown for fifth time

Taylor Swift has been named Global Recording Artist of the Year for 2024 by the IFPI, the fifth time she has won the honour from the organisation that represents the recorded music industry.

The megastar’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ record also topped four IFPI charts – global album, global vinyl album, global streaming album and global album sales, the IFPI said in a statement on Tuesday.

It had a strong lead on the 2024 global album sales chart, which calculates physical purchases and full album downloads, with 5.6 million units. K-pop group ENHYPEN’s ‘Romance: Untold’ took the second spot with 3.4 million units sold.

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking ‘Eras’ tour, the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue, also boosted interest in her past records, with several appearing in the 2024 vinyl album and streaming album charts, the IFPI said.

“This has been a huge year for Taylor, and it has been incredible to see the extent to which fans all over the world are connecting with her superb catalogue of music,” IFPI Chief Executive Victoria Oakley said.