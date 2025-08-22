Camila Cabello panics after on-stage wardrobe malfunction

American singer Camila Cabello went into a ‘panic’ mode after suffering a shocking wardrobe malfunction while performing in Taiwan.

In a clip shared by a concertgoer on the video-sharing site TikTok, Camila Cabello can be seen holding her pink corset top, which had become undone, with her hand, as she continued to entertain the crowd with a smashing performance on ‘Chanel No. 5’, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

The now-viral video sees the Fifth Harmony alum, currently on the Asia leg of her tour, come down the stage towards the audience, when a crew member rushed to tie back her corset. Once done, she took the stage back and continued like nothing happened, without letting the wardrobe malfunction affect her performance.

However, Cabello revealed on Instagram that she had actually gone into a panic mode after the outfit slip-up. “My corset fully popped open during that, therefore the panic during ‘Chanel No. 5’,” she wrote with her selfie on the stories. “But that was fun, love you so much.”

In a separate video on the social platform, the ‘Senorita’ hitmaker wrote for Kaohsiung, “I’m so happy to be back in Asia, thank you for the warmest, rainiest (then sunniest) welcome.”

