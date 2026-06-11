Camila Cabello has left her fans worries after sharing a series of emotional photos on social media amid breakup with her billionaire boyfriend.

The 29-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to post four images in total with a simple caption reading “Hi,” accompanied by a smiling emoji.

While the post also included lighter moments, such as Cabello admiring her reflection in a car mirror and a relaxed self-care shot, fans were quick to focus on the more emotional image: a teary-eyed selfie.

In the image, Cabello appeared visibly emotional, prompting a wave of reactions from followers who rushed to the comments section. Many expressed concern and curiosity, with some asking what had caused her distress.

“Who made you cry?” one user commented, while another wrote in all caps, “Who was the MF who made my baby cry?”

The reaction comes days after reports suggesting Cabello has split from her billionaire boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub after approximately 18 months of dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⋆𐙚₊˚⊹♡ camila (@camila_cabello)

The pair were first linked in late 2024 after meeting in Saudi Arabia and were later seen together during several high-profile trips and public appearances.

During their relationship, the couple reportedly traveled together to destinations including Paris, Rome, St. Barth, Monaco and Ibiza, frequently sharing glimpses of their romance on social media.

The singer has not publicly addressed the reported breakup, but her recent post has fueled speculation about her emotional state.