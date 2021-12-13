Camila Cabello reveals how ‘Cinderella’ made her life better

Three-time Grammy Award nominee Camila Cabello revealed that she was struggling with mental health when writing one of the songs of the Amazon Prime film Cinderella.
The 24-year-old, according to a foreign news agency, admitted to undergoing a hard time when she penned the lyrics of one of the songs of the musical.
“I don’t think I know how to write in any way that isn’t personal to me,” she said as quoted in the report. “When I was working on ‘Million to One’ for Cinderella, to be totally honest, I was going through a really hard time with my mental health.
“It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song had me feeling like, ‘I can overcome this. I know that I can make my life better.’ I feel like I channelled my personal journey into the one of the characters.”
Recently, she spoke of undergoing stress and anxiety during the shooting of the musical, which came to a halt in the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and admitted to crying after an emotional breakdown at least once a day.
“Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15 and the rigor with which I started working, there was just no time off,” she revealed. “I was barely home. I didn’t have time to get to know who I was outside of my career. Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn’t even a meltdown because I would just work through it.”
She added that she would get exhausted in every way and at was feeling as she was participating in a marathon with a broken leg.
“I kept going, but it was extremely hard. And I wish that I would’ve just been like, ‘Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.’ But I didn’t. COVID stepped in and kind of did it for me,” Cabello added.
