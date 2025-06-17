Camila Mendes shows off warrior look in new Masters of the Universe pics

Camila Mendes has finished filming for the live-action Masters of the Universe movie, where she plays the role of Teela.

She recently shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, showing her in costume and flexing her muscles as the warrior character.

Camila Mendes was excited about her role as she assures the fans that this is the most exciting and challenging experiences of her acting career.

She spent seven months filming in London. The Riverdale star trained like an athlete so she can fully transform herself for the role of Teela.

She even became a redhead while building a strong physique to match her character’s powerful image.

In the pictures, Camila Mendes proudly posed in costume, giving fans a small look at what to expect when the film is released. Although not much more can be shared at this stage, Camila Mendes expressed her excitement and appreciation for being part of the project.

The upcoming film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man and features a strong cast including Idris Elba, Alison Brie, Morena Baccarin, and Jared Leto.

But Camila Mendes takes centre stage as the fierce and brave Teela, a fan-favourite character from the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series.

Earlier, Nicholas Galitzine gave fans their first behind-the-scenes look from the set of Masters of the Universe, confirming that filming has officially wrapped on the long-awaited live-action project.

Nicholas Galitzine, best known for his role in Red, White & Royal Blue, takes on the iconic character of He-Man in what he describes as the “role of a lifetime.”

The new set photo, shared by Nicholas Galitzine on Instagram, shows him wielding the famous Sword of Power, offering a hint at the classic look fans can expect from the character.

His transformation into Prince Adam, who later becomes He-Man, marks a major step forward for the Masters of the Universe reboot.