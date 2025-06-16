Nicholas Galitzine teases He-Man appearance in new set image

Nicholas Galitzine has given fans their first behind-the-scenes look from the set of Masters of the Universe, confirming that filming has officially wrapped on the long-awaited live-action project.

Nicholas Galitzine, best known for his role in Red, White & Royal Blue, takes on the iconic character of He-Man in what he describes as the “role of a lifetime.”

The new set photo, shared by Nicholas Galitzine on Instagram, shows him wielding the famous Sword of Power, offering a hint at the classic look fans can expect from the character.

His transformation into Prince Adam, who later becomes He-Man, marks a major step forward for the Masters of the Universe reboot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Galitzine (@nicholasgalitzine)



The upcoming film tells the story of Prince Adam, who crash-lands on Earth as a child and is separated from his magical sword.

As years passed on, Nicholas Galitzine’s character discovers his past and he is transported back to the planet Eternia.

The place where he must face the evil Skeletor and reclaim his true identity as He-Man.

Galitzine’s involvement in Masters of the Universe has created buzz since casting was first announced, and with filming now complete, anticipation for the 2026 release is building.

This will be the first major live-action adaptation of the Mattel toy franchise in decades, and Nicholas Galitzine is expected to bring a fresh energy to the legendary role.

Nicholas Galitzine leads Masters of the Universe’s star-studded cast that includes Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Alison Brie, and Morena Baccarin. The film Masters of the Universe is directed by Travis Knight.

With filming wrapped and Nicholas Galitzine at the centre of it all, the countdown begins for Masters of the Universe to hit cinemas on 5 June 2026.