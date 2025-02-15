Is Nicholas Galitzine the perfect He-Man? Check out his jaw-dropping transformation!

Nicholas Galitzine’s first look as He-Man in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie has just been revealed, and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

The actor, best known for his role in Red, White & Royal Blue, looks absolutely jacked-up as he steps into the iconic role of Prince Adam, also known as He-Man.

New photos from the set show Galitzine with a striking blonde bob and a muscular, beefed-up physique—perfectly suited to the most powerful man in the universe.

The Masters of the Universe film, directed by Travis Knight, has fans eagerly awaiting more details, and these leaked photos offer a first glimpse of Galitzine in action.

He’s seen sporting a pink shirt that nods to the original He-Man cartoon from the 1980s, which Prince Adam wore before transforming into the heroic He-Man.

The shots also give a sneak peek at the Power Sword, which is central to Adam’s transformation into He-Man and his battle against evil.

For those worried about the modern Earth setting seen in the photos, it aligns with the film’s official plot.

Masters of the Universe will follow Prince Adam as a 10-year-old boy who crashes to Earth, separated from his magical Power Sword.

Nearly two decades later, he tracks it down and is transported back to Eternia to defend his home from Skeletor’s evil forces. To defeat Skeletor, Adam will have to unlock the mysteries of his past and become He-Man.

Nicholas Galitzine has clearly taken his transformation into He-Man seriously.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, he shared his intense fitness routine to prepare for the role, joking about the pressure of becoming “the strongest man in the universe.”

He mentioned that his regimen includes lifting weights, eating about 4,000 calories a day, and preparing for the “cutting phase,” where he’ll get even leaner to match He-Man’s iconic look.

Along with Galitzine, Masters of the Universe features a star-studded cast, including Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Duncan (Man-at-Arms), and Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress.

The film is shaping up to be an exciting ride, and fans are eager to see more of Galitzine as He-Man, especially when photos of him in the full He-Man costume—metal harness and loincloth—are eventually revealed.

The wait is almost over, as Masters of the Universe is set to hit theatres on June 5, 2026.