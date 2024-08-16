Camila Mendes joins ‘Masters of the Universe’ opposite Nicholas Galitzine

Hollywood star Camila Mendes has joined “Masters of the Universe,” to portray the character of Teela opposite Nicholas Galitzine who will play the blond barbarian known as He-Man.

While details about the plotline have been kept under wraps, the synopsis from Amazon MGM Studios reads, ‘Masters of the Universe’ follows Prince Adam of Eternia aka He-Man, who crashes to Earth in a spaceship as a child and, decades later, returns to his home planet to defend it from the evil forces of Skeletor.

But in order to defeat the powerful villain, he needs to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, referred to in this world as “the most powerful man in the universe.”

Camila Mendes’s Teela is a warrior who is responsible for protecting Eternia’s royal family and may or may not become Prince Adam’s romantic interest.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film will hit theatres on June 5, 2026

Chris Butler is writing the screenplay for the movie inspired by the 1982 action figure.

Camila Mendes recently appeared in two Amazon MGM films, “Upgraded” and “Música,” along with Netflix’s comedy “Do Revenge.”

However, she is best known for portraying Veronica in the “Riverdale,” which ended its run last year.

Nicholas Galitzine was roped in as the blonde barbarian for ‘Masters of Universe’ in May this year.

The movie has faced several delays and took a journey of more than two decades to make it to the big screen.

The movie was set up at Warner Bros. and Sony, however, it was later moved to Netflix, which also shelved the film in 2023 over budget concerns while several directors have joined and left the project since 2007.