The operators of Camp Mystic, where 28 campers and staff members died in catastrophic flooding in Texas last year, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.
The company in charge of the camp cited total debts between $10 million and $50 million, and assets that were between $1 and $10 million, in a Chapter 11 petition filed in Houston, Texas, bankruptcy court.
Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls, said in April that it had decided not to open this summer after previously seeking approval from state regulators to do so.
Families of victims of last summer’s camp flooding testified in April before the Texas Legislature and called for closure of the camp.
The deaths came after heavy downpours in Texas Hill Country transformed the Guadalupe River into a killer torrent on July 4, 2025. Widespread flash flooding in the region that morning and in the following days killed nearly 140 people in the sixth-deadliest freshwater flood disaster in the United States.
The camp did not have written emergency evacuation plans and poorly trained its staff, according to a report released by the Texas Legislature last week.
Camp Mystic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.