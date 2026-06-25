The operators of ​Camp Mystic, where 28 campers and staff members ‌died in catastrophic flooding in Texas last year, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.

The company in charge of the camp ​cited total debts between $10 million and $50 million, and assets ​that were between $1 and $10 million, in a Chapter ⁠11 petition filed in Houston, Texas, bankruptcy court.

Camp Mystic, ​a Christian summer camp for girls, said in April that ​it had decided not to open this summer after previously seeking approval from state regulators to do so.

Families of victims of ​last summer’s camp flooding testified in April before the ​Texas Legislature and called for closure of the camp.

The deaths came ‌after ⁠heavy downpours in Texas Hill Country transformed the Guadalupe River into a killer torrent on July 4, 2025. Widespread flash flooding in the region that morning and ​in the following ​days killed ⁠nearly 140 people in the sixth-deadliest freshwater flood disaster in the United States.

​The camp did not have written emergency ​evacuation ⁠plans and poorly trained its staff, according to a report released by the Texas Legislature last week.

Camp Mystic did not ⁠immediately ​respond to a request for ​comment.