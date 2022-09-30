Can you find 16 hidden animals in this optical illusion?

An optical illusion where you have to find 16 hidden animals is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

US print makers Currier and Ives illustrated the historical viral illusion The Puzzled Fox in 1872. The picture showed a woodland scene where a cunning animal was climbing a tree as three eagle-eyed birds looked on.

The mind-numbing puzzle is tricky to solve even after 150 years. Here’s the solution to the optical illusion.

Several animals with the likes of a horse, lamb, and passenger pigeons surrounded the fox. A sheep was at the tree’s base. Moreover, a boar lurked in the undergrowth.

Moreover, we can spot three human faces disguised by the tree trunk on the left. We can see another two on the opposite side.

There were several faces on the forest ground as well.

Pop quiz, puzzles and interactive posts on the internet have been known to engage the masses plying on social media as people like it when they can become part of an activity that is open for all.

Related – Find baby chicken in this optical illusion in 30 seconds?

An optical illusion asking viewers to spot two hidden animals in 10 seconds is going viral and has social media users baffled.

It is quite clear one of the two is an elephant in the viral optical illusion but what is the other one?

The second is a swan which has its wings open. We can see it by turning the picture upside-down. There is no use looking at the sides or anyone else.

Comments