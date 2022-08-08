Find baby chicken in this optical illusion in 30 seconds?

Optical illusions could be mind-boggling and this one showing a baby chicken hiding among busy bunnies has baffled the netizens.

The illusion was first shared by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudas, who usually likes to try and stump visitors to his blog or his books. All of the 29 rabbits have a partner to help share the work — except one who sticks out like a sore thumb.

The catch in the picture is that one has to find a hidden baby chicken in it within 30 seconds.

Those who can find the baby chick within 30 seconds could call themselves record-holders. The picture is extremely brightly coloured.

Read More: HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE CAMPING? THIS OPTICAL ILLUSION BAFFLES NETIZENS

But those who are able to overcome the bright colours and busy landscape might just be able to spot the chicken before the 30 seconds are up.

Where is the chicken?

If you are not able to find it in the given optical illusion, look at the image below. You will be able to see the chicken hiding on the bottom left hand side of the image near the ear of a hard-working rabbit.

Comments