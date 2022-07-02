How many people are camping? This optical illusion baffles netizens

Optical illusions are sometimes hard to crack and this one showing multiple people camping has left the internet divided.

The image shows a group of people in front of a tent in a forest – but can you work out how many are actually camping? The mind-boggler was shared by TikTok star Hectic Nick.

“How many people went camping in this image?” he asked. “The question is not easy,” he added.

People have been left baffled and everyone seems to have a different answer.

“4 because there are four plates on the table for cups on the ground it on the poster it shows that one person is missing,” one user said. “37 because the map says seven John eight rich nine Ron 10,” another user commented. “4 or 5 because if you look at the poster on the tree it says the people that are there,” a third user said.

Read More: CAN THIS OPTICAL ILLUSION MAKE YOU COLOUR BLIND?

The correct answer is four as there are four dishes, four cups and four names on the poster.

Comments